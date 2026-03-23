JetBlue Selects QT Technologies as Digital Fueling Partner Across U.S. Network

JetBlue has selected QT Technologies as its digital fueling technology partner across its domestic network, implementing a standardized platform to streamline fueling operations at more than 60 locations across the United States.

Under the agreement, JetBlue will deploy QT Gateway, QT Technologies’ into-plane fuel management platform, to digitize fueling workflows and integrate data across its network. The system replaces paper-based processes with a fully digital platform, providing real-time fueling records for each flight and improving accuracy, compliance and operational consistency.

The rollout enables JetBlue to unify previously separate fueling systems under a single digital framework, enhancing visibility and coordination with fueling providers and airport stakeholders. The platform also supports automated reporting and data integration designed to improve turnaround times and operational efficiency.

“JetBlue is recognized industry-wide for its innovation and operational excellence, and we are honored to be selected as their digital fueling partner,” said Wade Conley, president of QT Technologies. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to efficiency, transparency and sustainability through technology.”

“As we continue to streamline our operations, having consistent, reliable data across our fueling network is critical,” said Melinda Maher, vice president of treasury, fuel and infrastructure at JetBlue. “QT Technologies has been a strong partner throughout our implementation of QT Gateway, delivering a standardized digital approach that helps us operate more efficiently and control costs while continuing to provide reliable service across our network.”

QT Gateway processes more than 20,000 digital fueling transactions daily, or nearly 7.5 million annually, and is used by a range of airlines, cargo carriers and fuel providers to manage real-time fueling data.

The partnership reflects JetBlue’s continued investment in digital transformation initiatives aimed at improving safety, efficiency and service delivery across its operations.