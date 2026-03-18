Menzies Aviation Appoints Mark Busalacchi Director of Sales Americas

Menzies Aviation has appointed Mark Busalacchi as director of sales Americas, strengthening the company’s commercial leadership as it continues to expand its footprint and service offerings across the region.

In the role, Busalacchi will oversee commercial activities for Menzies’ ground handling, cargo, passenger assistance and aviation security services throughout the Americas. His appointment comes as the company builds on a period of investment and growth across the United States and the broader region.

Busalacchi brings more than 40 years of aviation industry experience, with a background spanning frontline operations, strategic growth and senior commercial leadership. He joins Menzies from Moonware, where he served as vice president of sales and helped grow the business, advance technology-led operational solutions and strengthen partnerships across commercial aviation and advanced air mobility.

Before that, he spent nearly 13 years at Swissport USA, most recently as vice president of sales and marketing, where he led business development efforts across the Eastern United States and Canada and secured major contracts with domestic and international carriers.

Earlier in his career, Busalacchi held roles in ground operations, aircraft handling, warehouse management and station leadership, giving him broad operational experience across the aviation services sector.

His appointment follows a series of expansion moves by Menzies in the Americas over the past year, including its acquisition of G2 Secure Staff, which doubled its U.S. footprint to 108 airports. The company also secured new ground handling licenses at Miami International Airport and New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and became the first international ground handler to obtain an operator certificate in Argentina.

John Redmond, executive vice president Americas, said Busalacchi’s operational knowledge, commercial expertise and industry relationships will support Menzies’ continued growth and service expansion across the region.