Aurrigo Secures £6.28M Order to Build 25 Autonomous Vehicles for Passenger Transport

Aurrigo International plc has secured the largest vehicle manufacturing order in its history, signing a £6.28 million contract with rapid transit system specialist Ultra Global Limited to produce an initial fleet of 25 autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs).

Under the agreement, Aurrigo will modernize existing vehicle platforms to meet current performance, safety and technology standards. Engineering development is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, with vehicle production and testing to follow ahead of a planned completion date of September 2027.

The program will draw on Aurrigo’s expertise in vehicle architecture, systems engineering and autonomous technology integration. Planned upgrades include transitioning the battery architecture from lead-acid to lithium-ion systems, enhancing HVAC systems for greater efficiency and passenger comfort, and integrating the latest sensor technologies alongside advanced electrical control units and software.

Additional work will include retooling and modernization of key mechanical components to deliver a fleet of AGVs designed for airport and passenger transport environments in the United Kingdom.

Jonathan Keeling, director of Ultra Global Limited, said Aurrigo stood out during the global partner evaluation process for its ability to deliver a complete vehicle solution, from platform development through advanced technology integration.

He added that the first batch of vehicles will be used for customer demonstrations and commercial engagement activities in the UK and international markets as new deployment opportunities are explored.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International, said the agreement reflects the company’s strategy to secure strategic partners following its recent £14.1 million capital raise.

“This approach has delivered a landmark contract with Ultra Global becoming the largest vehicle order in our history, and one that will complement our existing autonomous vehicle portfolio,” Keene said. “Our focus now is on delivering a modernized platform that reflects the highest standards of performance and innovation.”

The program will also support engineering and manufacturing activity in the West Midlands, a region with a long heritage in vehicle production.

The agreement represents another step in Aurrigo’s growth strategy, which focuses on scaling manufacturing capability in the UK and across a network of global hubs while expanding revenue-generating autonomous vehicle programs.