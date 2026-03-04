Menzies Aviation’s Hassan El-Houry Named to Logistics Middle East Magazine's Elite Executive Power List 2026

Hassan El-Houry, executive chairman of Menzies Aviation, has been recognized in Logistics Middle East magazine’s Elite Executive Power List 2026, which highlights influential leaders shaping the future of aviation and logistics across the region.

The recognition comes as Menzies Aviation continues to expand its global footprint under El-Houry’s leadership, pursuing a growth strategy focused on scale while maintaining an emphasis on safety, operational reliability and service quality. The Middle East remains a key region for the company, reflecting the strong growth and strategic importance of aviation and logistics markets across the Gulf and surrounding areas.

El-Houry said the past several years have marked a period of transformation for Menzies Aviation as the company has expanded and strengthened its global network. He added that the Middle East continues to present significant opportunities as the company builds its capabilities and long-term presence in the region.