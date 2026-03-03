Aurrigo Secures Ground Handling Licence at East Midlands Airport to Support Autonomous Roll-Out

Aurrigo International plc has been awarded a licence to provide ground handling services at East Midlands Airport, supporting the deployment of its autonomous aviation technologies at the UK cargo hub.

The Coventry-based autonomy specialist obtained the licence to work directly within the airport’s ground handling framework, enabling closer collaboration with airport teams and partners during the roll-out of its autonomous ground support equipment.

By operating under the approved ground handling structure, Aurrigo can provide on-site, one-to-one support to ensure its autonomous systems are integrated smoothly and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Securing this licence is another important step in our partnership with East Midlands Airport,” said David Keene MBE, CEO of Aurrigo International. “We have deliberately sought this approval to make sure we can support our partners as closely as possible, operating fully within the airport’s ground handling framework. This means we can be on the ground, providing one-to-one support during the roll-out of our autonomous solutions, ensuring they are seamlessly integrated, compliant, and successful from the outset.

“Working alongside EMA and other partners, we are shaping the future of airside automation in the UK and beyond.”

Lauren Turner, head of airfield operations at East Midlands Airport, said the airport is focused on innovation as it continues to strengthen its position as the UK’s leading dedicated air cargo hub.

“We’re pleased to be working with Aurrigo on this innovative technology that could revolutionize the way goods and crews are moved around the airport,” Turner said. “As the UK’s number one hub for dedicated air cargo, we’re always looking at ways to work smarter and ensure the operation is safe, efficient and fit for the future.”

The licence was issued under the Airports (Ground Handling) Regulations 1997 and in line with the Civil Aviation Authority’s compliance framework under the Civil Aviation Act 2012, providing Aurrigo with the approvals required to deliver agreed ground handling services at the airport.

The company said it will seek similar licences at additional locations where appropriate to support customer deployments of its automated baggage and cargo handling solutions, aiming to accelerate adoption and expand automation across the aviation sector.