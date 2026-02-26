Norse Atlantic Airways Selects CargoAi To Expand Digital Cargo Booking Capabilities

Norse Atlantic Airways has selected CargoAi to enhance the digital booking capabilities of its cargo operations, marking a significant step in the airline’s online distribution strategy. The integration enables freight forwarders to access real-time rates and eBooking functionality through CargoAi’s platform, expanding visibility and simplifying the booking process.

Through the partnership, more than 27,000 freight forwarders worldwide will gain access to Norse Atlantic Airways’ cargo capacity and pricing via the CargoAi marketplace and direct connections with leading transport management systems. The integration supports general cargo shipments on Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with capacity available on routes including London Gatwick to New York JFK and origin markets across the United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Thailand, the United States, and South Africa.

The platform also enables Norse Atlantic Airways to utilize CargoAi’s interline module, supporting more efficient digital interline bookings and capacity sharing with partner airlines. This functionality is expected to improve collaboration and operational transparency across cargo networks.

“Digitalization is a key pillar of Norse Atlantic Airways’ long-term strategy, and we are excited to cooperate with CargoAi to improve our online distribution,” said Magnus Engström, director of cargo at Norse Atlantic Airways. “Partnering with CargoAi allows us to bring our services closer to our customers worldwide by offering a modern, frictionless booking experience. This step reinforces our commitment to innovation and delivering agile, responsive solutions that meet the evolving needs of the airfreight industry.”

Matthieu Petot, CEO of CargoAi, said the agreement reflects Norse Atlantic Airways’ focus on digital transformation. “This partnership highlights Norse Atlantic Airways’ vision to drive digital excellence while giving forwarders more access and control through real-time booking and data. Together, we’re simplifying the booking experience while strengthening Norse Atlantic Airways’ global reach and visibility.”