dnata Appoints Managing Director for the Netherlands

dnata announced the appointment of Thiemo van Spellen as managing director of dnata Netherlands, effective February 1, 2026.

Van Spellen brings international experience in logistics, commercial strategy, and customer-focused growth. He joins dnata from Geopost, part of DPDgroup, where he served as global accounts managing director, leading customer strategy and cross-border business expansion.

In his new role, he will focus on strengthening operational excellence, deepening customer partnerships across cargo and passenger operations, and developing the organizational capabilities required to support the next phase of growth for dnata Netherlands.

dnata Netherlands provides cargo, ground handling, and passenger services at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, serving more than 20 airlines across short-haul, long-haul, and freighter operations. The business handles approximately 500,000 tonnes of cargo annually and supports about 16,000 flights each year.

Over the past decade, dnata has expanded its presence in the Netherlands through investment in handling solutions, long-term airline partnerships, and infrastructure development at Schiphol. Recent initiatives include the electrification of ground support equipment, environmental management programs, and the development of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, a fully automated cargo facility designed to significantly increase capacity.

Van Spellen succeeds Jan van Anrooy, who has retired after five years with the company.

Stewart Angus, dnata regional CEO for Europe, welcomed the appointment, saying Thiemo brings a strong blend of commercial leadership, operational insight, and a people-focused management approach. He said this experience will support ongoing efforts to optimize operations and advance customer relationships in the Netherlands.

Angus also thanked Van Anrooy for his leadership, particularly his role in developing passenger handling services and preparing for the opening of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, and wished him success in the future.

Van Spellen said he was pleased to join dnata at an important stage of its development and looked forward to working with customers and partners to deliver value and sustainable growth in the Netherlands.

Globally, dnata provides ground handling and cargo services at more than 90 airports in 16 countries. In the 2024 to 2025 financial year, the company handled more than 794,000 aircraft turns and moved 3.1 million tonnes of cargo.