Menzies Aviation Appoints New Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer and Group Company Secretary

Menzies Aviation has appointed John Frame as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, succeeding John Geddes, who will retire in November 2026 after three decades with the company.

Frame will assume the role on September 1, 2026, overseeing Menzies’ global legal, governance, compliance, and sustainability functions. He joined the company in 2021 as Group Legal Counsel and became Group Head of Legal in 2023, leading major legal initiatives, strengthening governance frameworks, and supporting strategic transactions tied to the company’s international expansion.

Geddes has held senior leadership positions since joining Menzies in 1997, most recently serving as Chief Governance and Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary. During his tenure, he helped guide the transformation of the John Menzies Group and supported the aviation division’s growth from a single cargo facility at London Heathrow to a global operation spanning 350 airports in 65 countries. He will remain in post until the end of November and will continue to support the business as a non-executive director from December.

As part of the leadership transition, Owen Harkins has been promoted to Group Company Secretary, also effective September 1. Harkins joined Menzies in 2016 and has played a key role in developing the group’s governance and compliance structures. The company said his experience in major mergers and acquisitions and his deep knowledge of the organization position him well for the expanded role.

Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman of Menzies Aviation, said Geddes had been central to the company’s progress. He said Geddes shaped governance, environmental, social, and governance programs, and compliance frameworks while helping build the modern global aviation services provider. El-Houry added that the company was grateful for his leadership and pleased he would remain connected to support continuity and future growth.

Philipp Joeinig, Group Chief Executive Officer, said the appointments would strengthen Menzies’ governance and sustainability leadership. He said Frame and Harkins had demonstrated strong leadership and brought experience and integrity suited to guiding these critical functions as the company continues to execute its global strategy.