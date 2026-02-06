Atlantic Street Capital Announces Sale of GAT Airline Ground Support to PrimeFlight Aviation Services

Atlantic Street Capital, a private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies, has announced the sale of GAT Airline Ground Support to PrimeFlight Aviation Services.

GAT provides ground handling, cargo handling, and airline catering services under the Sky Café brand across the United States and Canada. The company also delivers safety management tools and cargo security screening. Headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, GAT employs approximately 6,000 people and operates at nearly 70 airports in North America. Atlantic Street Capital acquired the business in 2017 from its founding family.

During its ownership period, Atlantic Street partnered with GAT to transition the organization from a family-led enterprise into a large-scale North American aviation services provider. The company invested in its management team, pursued new ground handling and catering contracts, and expanded into additional markets. GAT also navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 downturn and subsequent recovery and completed a strategic acquisition that extended its footprint into Canada while adding catering capabilities.

Mike Hough, chief executive officer of GAT, credited employees for the company’s growth and resilience. He said the milestone reflected decades of dedication and a commitment to doing the job the right way. Hough also thanked Atlantic Street Capital for its support over the past eight years, noting that the firm’s confidence in the team and vision helped shape GAT into its current form. Looking ahead, he said joining PrimeFlight would place GAT within one of the world’s largest aviation and ground handling organizations, creating new opportunities for employees and customers while strengthening service across the industry.

Peter Shabecoff, managing partner at Atlantic Street Capital, said GAT’s ground handling services and flexible catering platform had driven strong organic growth and positioned the company for further expansion at both existing and new airports. He added that Atlantic Street’s operationally focused investment approach, combined with close collaboration with GAT leadership, helped prepare the business for long-term success.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to GAT, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel.