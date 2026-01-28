Hactl Highlights Air Cargo Safety at Forklift and Pallet Building Competition

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) reinforced its commitment to aviation safety and operational excellence by hosting its fifteenth International Forklift and Pallet Building Competition at SuperTerminal 1 in Hong Kong.

Teams representing 10 international airlines took part in the event, which tested participants on both forklift driving precision and cargo pallet building under real-world terminal conditions. The forklift competition evaluated operators on their ability to maneuver safely and accurately through complex courses, while the pallet building challenge required teams to build compliant cargo pallets within one hour, adhering to IATA standards and aviation industry best practices.

Approximately 300 spectators attended the competition, with teams competing from Air Canada, Cargolux, China Southern Airlines, Emirates SkyCargo, EVA Air, Finnair, IAG Cargo, Japan Airlines, Nippon Cargo Airlines, SF Airlines, and host organization Hactl.

Japan Airlines emerged as the overall winner, earning the Overall Champion title along with awards for the Forklift Competition, Forklift Driving Safety Award, Pallet Building Competition, and Best Cheering Team.

The event welcomed several distinguished guests, including Liu Chun San, under secretary for transport and logistics; Cissy Chan, executive director of commercial at Airport Authority Hong Kong; Wan Chi Ping, assistant commissioner for labor (occupational safety) at the Labour Department; and Bonnie Yau, executive director of the Occupational Safety and Health Council.

Michelle Choi, Hactl’s acting chief executive, said the competition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to improving safety and standards across the air cargo industry.

“As a leader in cargo handling, Hactl constantly strives to elevate industry best practices, with operational safety always a top priority,” Choi said. “We are pleased to once again host this competition, which recognizes excellence while strengthening collaboration among global industry partners.”