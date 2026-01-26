Menzies Aviation Appoints Marco di Mario as EVP Fuels to Drive Global Expansion

Menzies Aviation has appointed Marco di Mario as executive vice president of fuels, reinforcing its strategy to expand integrated aviation fuel services across key global markets.

In the role, di Mario will continue to oversee Menzies’ European fuels business while leading growth initiatives across Oceania and Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East, Africa and Asia. He will work closely with regional leadership, including Kevin Lager, senior vice president fuel Americas, to align into-plane fueling, fuel farm operations and storage services under a coordinated global framework.

Menzies Aviation is the world’s largest independent aviation fuel services provider, delivering into-plane fueling and fuel storage and distribution management on behalf of airlines, airports and fuel suppliers. The company positions its integrated fuels model as a way to support airline on-time performance, strengthen safety outcomes, and improve regulatory compliance and operational resilience across airport fuel systems.

Di Mario brings more than twenty years of aviation fuels experience, including senior roles at Skytanking and Shell Aviation. Since joining Menzies Aviation in 2022, he has led expansion of the company’s European fuels footprint, including the launch of into-plane fueling operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and multiple market start-ups across the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark.

Philipp Joeinig, group CEO of Menzies Aviation, said the appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in safe, efficient and scalable fueling operations. He noted di Mario’s track record in expanding European operations as a foundation for further global growth.

Di Mario said he looks forward to building on Menzies’ fuels platform in Europe and the Americas while strengthening capabilities across emerging regions.

Menzies Aviation currently delivers into-plane fueling and fuel farm management across seventy-nine airports in five countries, supporting approximately three point three million fuel turns and nearly forty billion liters of fuel annually. The company says its expanding global fuels footprint supports broader diversification across ground operations and long-term airline partnerships.