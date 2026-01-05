AAT Launches Digital Import Cargo Collection to Eliminate Paperwork and Queues

Asia Airfreight Terminal (AAT), a subsidiary of SATS Ltd, has launched a fully digital import cargo collection process with the introduction of an electronic Shipment Release Form (eSRF).

The new solution allows freight forwarders to complete payments, authentication, and cargo release digitally, and to transfer release documents instantly to trucking agents via mobile devices. By removing manual paperwork, in-person visits, and terminal queues, the system is designed to improve efficiency and flexibility across the import cargo chain.

The eSRF is part of the Import Air Cargo Collection Digitalization Module under the Hong Kong International Airport Cargo Data Platform and is integrated with AAT’s next-generation cargo management system, COSYS+.

AAT has also expanded payment options through a partnership with PayCargo, providing an additional secure electronic payment channel alongside existing credit facilities.

The launch builds on recent digital upgrades at AAT, including enhancements to COSYS+ and improvements to the terminal’s truck control system, which incorporates automatic license plate recognition to reduce gate waiting times and enhance security.

AAT said the initiative supports its broader digital transformation strategy while contributing to the efficiency and competitiveness of cargo operations at Hong Kong International Airport.