McCreery Aviation Reaffirms Safety With Second Stage 3 IS-BAH Renewal

McCreery Aviation has completed its second renewal of Stage 3 International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) registration, becoming only the third FBO in the United States to achieve this milestone.

The renewal follows a comprehensive IS-BAH safety audit. Stage 3 is the highest IS-BAH rating administered by the International Business Aviation Council and confirms that safety management is fully integrated into an operator’s business processes, with a sustained safety culture in place.

Terry Yeomans, IS-BAH program director, noted the company’s continued commitment to safety and recognized the team for upholding globally recognized standards that support safer ground handling practices within the business aviation sector.

McCreery Aviation is located at McAllen International Airport in McAllen, Texas. Founded in 1946, the family-owned business offers fueling, maintenance, aircraft sales, avionics service and installation, charter services, parts support, and flight training.