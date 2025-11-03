Menzies Unveils MILE, an Integrated Logistics Platform for e-Commerce Air Cargo

Menzies Aviation has introduced MILE (Menzies Integrated Logistics for E-Commerce), a new logistics solution developed to streamline and accelerate e-commerce air cargo operations through greater integration and digitalisation.

Created in partnership with Air Menzies International (AMI), MILE combines Menzies’ global cargo handling network with AMI’s forwarding expertise to provide an end-to-end service for airlines, freight forwarders, and e-commerce customers. The system is designed to handle the growing demand for speed, visibility, and reliability in e-commerce logistics.

The MILE platform integrates priority cargo handling, faster customs processing, and real-time digital tracking at every stage of shipment. Supported by dedicated air capacity and flexible operating models, the solution is built to manage high-volume peaks efficiently while connecting physical handling, transport, and technology in a unified workflow.

MILE operates on Menzies’ MACH cargo management system, using automation and data-driven processes to track and route shipments from airside to landside. Features such as dedicated e-commerce digital codes, barcode tracking, and handheld integration enable improved shipment control and transparency from aircraft arrival through to final delivery.

After successful pilot programs in Sydney with leading e-commerce customers, Menzies plans to expand MILE into key global markets beginning in late 2025. The rollout will be supported by strategic airline and forwarding partnerships and represents a central part of Menzies’ cargo growth strategy.

Beau Paine, Executive Vice President Cargo at Menzies Aviation, said the initiative marks the next phase in the company’s digital and operational development, combining handling and forwarding capabilities to deliver faster and more scalable service for customers.

MILE will be formally launched at the TIACA Air Cargo Forum in Abu Dhabi from November 3–6, 2025, where Menzies will showcase the new system at booth #210.