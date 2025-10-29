Menzies Reinforces Americas Leadership with Two Senior Appointments

Menzies Aviation has expanded its senior leadership team in the Americas as the company continues to integrate G2 Secure Staff and build its regional presence.

Roger Zebroski has been named Chief Commercial Officer Americas, a newly created position intended to support the growing scale of the business following the G2 acquisition. He will lead commercial strategy across the region, bringing together sales and business development functions from both organizations.

Zebroski, who joined Menzies through the G2 deal, previously served as G2’s President after holding earlier roles including Director of Finance. He was credited with helping drive the company’s commercial expansion and recovery efforts following the pandemic.

In a separate appointment, David Vance has taken on the role of Senior Vice President Cargo Americas. With more than 35 years in aviation, he has held operational and financial leadership roles across cargo, security, and engineering disciplines. Vance also joined Menzies from G2 and has most recently focused on operational oversight across safety and cargo functions.

John Redmond, EVP Americas at Menzies Aviation, said the appointments support the company’s ambition for continued growth in the region and will help unify the strengths of both Menzies and G2 in service delivery.

Menzies doubled its U.S. footprint with the acquisition of G2 Secure Staff in August and now operates at more than 185 airports in 14 countries across the Americas, providing ground handling, cargo, and fueling services.