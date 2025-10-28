Hydrogen-Electric Flight Moves Closer in Australasia After First Airport Refueling Milestone

Aviation partners in New Zealand and Australia have completed a key step toward hydrogen-electric flight, successfully filling liquid-hydrogen aviation tanks on-site at an international airport for the first time in the region.

Fabrum, AMSL Aero and Stralis Aircraft conducted the refuelling at Christchurch Airport using liquid hydrogen produced and stored at the airport’s renewable-energy precinct. The test supports upcoming pre-flight hydrogen trials.

Christchurch-based Fabrum designed and manufactured the lightweight composite tanks now destined for aircraft under development by Sydney’s AMSL Aero and Brisbane-based Stralis Aircraft. The work took place at Fabrum’s dedicated liquid-hydrogen test facility, created in partnership with the airport.

Fabrum Managing Director Christopher Boyle said the demonstration shows all necessary elements for liquid-hydrogen aviation can operate together at an airport environment, marking a “critical enabler” for zero-emission flight.

AMSL Aero plans to install the tanks on its Vertiia hydrogen-electric eVTOL aircraft as it prepares for its first liquid-hydrogen flight tests next year. Stralis Aircraft expects to progress to its own test flights within six months using wing-mounted tanks feeding its hydrogen-electric propulsion system.

Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson said the project highlights the airport’s role in supporting low-emissions aviation infrastructure.

The companies are working within broader industry collaborations, including the Hydrogen Flight Alliance, to accelerate hydrogen-powered operations across Australasia.