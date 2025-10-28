Swissport Opens Expanded Cargo Facility at Manchester Airport

Swissport has opened a major new cargo handling facility at Manchester Airport, more than doubling its annual capacity at the UK hub and marking a significant investment in the region’s air freight operations.

The new warehouse, known as Box 4, increases Swissport’s handling capacity in Manchester to 110,000 tons per year and expands its operational footprint by 67% compared with the previous site. Full operations are scheduled to begin 27 October, following an inauguration event on 23 October attended by airline customers, airport representatives, logistics partners and local industry stakeholders.

Swissport described Manchester as one of the fastest-growing cargo gateways in the country, citing handling demand from sectors including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and high-value goods. The company said the expanded facility will support more efficient processing of temperature-sensitive and time-critical products.

Joe Bellfield, Chief Operating Officer Cargo UK&I at Swissport, said the investment reflects the company’s focus on strengthening infrastructure in core UK markets. “Manchester is a critical hub for the UK’s air cargo network,” Bellfield said. “This expansion strengthens our ability to handle a diverse range of goods with the highest standards of safety, security and efficiency.”

Airport management expects the facility to support trade-focused growth and improved airline schedules. “This will allow our airlines to transport higher volumes of cargo, helping businesses across the region source products and reach customers abroad,” said Stephen Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Manchester Airport.

Upgraded handling systems and pharma capability

Box 4 includes advanced cargo processing equipment for improved Unit Load Device (ULD) transfer, reduced manual handling and faster throughput. A dedicated Pharma Centre features cold-chain rooms and temperature-controlled zones designed to meet strict requirements for medical and perishable cargo.

The layout also incorporates expanded pallet handling areas, specialized racking, and upgraded facilities for airline tenants. Swissport said the configuration supports efficient workflow management for a broad mix of freight types.

Sustainability investment

Swissport emphasized energy efficiency and environmental performance in the design. The building has achieved an ‘A’ Energy Performance Certificate rating and incorporates intelligent energy-management systems.

Infrastructure has been installed to enable a complete transition to electric ground service equipment within two years. The move aligns with Swissport’s plan to electrify 55% of its global GSE fleet by 2032 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Local employment and future growth

The site will initially operate with 95 employees transferred from the previous warehouse, with additional hiring planned as volumes increase. Swissport said the investment strengthens supply chain resilience and supports regional employment linked to international trade.

The expansion forms part of a wider UK cargo strategy, with additional facility developments planned across the country. Globally, it follows recent growth steps including Swissport’s new operation at Shanghai Pudong International Airport under a partnership to manage a digitalized cargo terminal there.

Swissport said the Manchester facility contributes to its broader network modernization program, positioning the company to meet rising freight demand with higher operational standards and future-ready infrastructure.