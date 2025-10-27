Chapman Freeborn Reinforces Humanitarian Partnerships at GHAC

Chapman Freeborn underscored its role in global humanitarian air operations during the 17th Global Humanitarian Aviation Conference (GHAC), held in Istanbul from 15–17 October. The charter specialist participated as an exhibitor at the annual event, which is organized by the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

The company has supported WFP airlift activities for decades, and executives described the conference as an opportunity to strengthen ties with NGOs, carriers, and aviation partners involved in relief logistics. Chapman Freeborn staff from business development, operations, and humanitarian project teams took part in meetings and technical sessions throughout the three-day program.

This year’s GHAC addressed a shifting funding environment for humanitarian operations, including efforts to maintain continuity amid reduced budgets. Chapman Freeborn said it is working with NGOs to consolidate shipments and optimize charter capacity through its global network.

Conference discussions also focused on future requirements for humanitarian aviation, including the increasing use of drones and unmanned systems in hard-to-reach locations. Delegates highlighted the impact of climate volatility and geopolitical instability on demand for rapid-deployment airlift.

Chapman Freeborn said its participation reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to emergency response. “One of our first charters supported humanitarian relief, and this remains a core area for us,” company leaders noted.

The firm added that GHAC provided an important platform for operational insight sharing and collaboration as humanitarian air logistics continue to evolve.