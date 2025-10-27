Aviramp to be Showcased at Dubai Airshow

dnata is set to display an Aviramp Continental solar-powered ramp alongside a flydubai Boeing 737-800.
Aviramp
Aviramp’s step-free boarding technology will make its debut at the Dubai Airshow, with dnata set to display an Aviramp Continental solar-powered ramp alongside a flydubai Boeing 737-800.

Aviramp executives, including founder and CEO Graham Corfield and head of global sales Adam Corfield, will attend the November 17–21 event as guests of dnata. The UK-based company says the showcase comes amid growing industry focus on accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility.

Aviramp reports that its remote-stand ramps are now in service at more than 900 airports worldwide. The units are designed for single-operator use and feature a low-angled, non-slip surface intended to improve safety and help speed aircraft turnarounds.

