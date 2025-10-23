Swissport to Enter Chinese Market with New Cargo Terminal Partnership at Shanghai Pudong

Swissport International has signed an agreement to manage and jointly operate a new Digital & Intelligent International Cargo Terminal at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), marking the company’s first entry into the Chinese market. The operation will be carried out in partnership with Smargo, a joint venture between AVINEX Logistics—part of the Shanghai Airport Authority—and China Eastern Airlines Logistics.

The signing ceremony took place on October 21 with the support of Shanghai Airport Authority and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. The facility is planned as a technology-driven cargo terminal designed to handle the growing volume of international air freight moving through Shanghai Pudong, currently the world’s second-largest cargo hub.

Swissport, which operates at nearly 300 airports in 45 countries and handles about 5 million tons of cargo annually, said the Shanghai operation will serve as its flagship cargo facility in Asia and a key link in its global cargo network.

Advanced cargo facility

Located in Pudong’s West Cargo Area, the new terminal will cover 222,000 square meters, with 150,000 square meters of core operational space. The project represents an investment of roughly 1.56 billion yuan (about USD 215 million) and is scheduled to begin operations in late 2025. Once fully operational, the terminal is expected to handle between 600,000 and 1.2 million tons of international cargo each year.

The facility is being designed for high automation and digital management, featuring an AI-driven warehouse control system and a fleet of autonomous guided vehicles to improve accuracy and reduce dwell times. It will also include 15,000 square meters of temperature-controlled storage, including a deep-freeze chamber, with the capability to hold up to 1,500 tons of temperature-sensitive goods. The operation will pursue GDP and CEIV Pharma certifications to support pharmaceutical and biomedical logistics.

Strengthening global trade links

Swissport’s new presence in Shanghai aligns with the airport’s plan to expand capacity amid projected cargo growth of 8–10% annually. The facility will support both export and import flows, linking Chinese manufacturers and e-commerce operators with international markets and facilitating inbound shipments to China’s domestic supply chain.

The terminal is also expected to play a role in the company’s expanding e-commerce network, connecting with other Swissport hubs in Europe and North America. Automated parcel-sorting systems will handle up to 3,500 parcels per hour to support growing demand for cross-border e-commerce logistics, a market forecast to reach USD 230 billion by 2026.

Regional growth strategy

The Shanghai partnership is part of Swissport’s broader plan to develop premium cargo operations across major Asia-Pacific gateways. Following the launch of its new cargo terminal at New York’s JFK International Airport earlier this year, the company says the Pudong facility will form part of an intercontinental cargo network linking Asia, Europe, and North America.

Construction of the Digital & Intelligent International Cargo Terminal is expected to continue through 2025, with Swissport, AVINEX Logistics, and China Eastern Airlines Logistics overseeing preparations for operational readiness ahead of its planned opening.