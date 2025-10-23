Menzies, TAAG Angola Airlines and SGA Angola Announce Strategic Agreement

Menzies Aviation has announced a strategic agreement with TAAG Angola Airlines and Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA) to establish Menzies Aviation Angola, Lda.

This new partnership strengthens the delivery of world-class ground handling, cargo and airport services nationwide, driving operational excellence and innovation across Angola’s aviation ecosystem, and strengthening Menzies’ presence in Africa. It also marks a significant milestone in the country’s air transport infrastructure by supporting the launch and operational growth of the new Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) in Luanda.

Menzies Aviation, a global leader operating at over 350 airports in 65 countries, brings world-class standards in safety, service quality and efficiency. The addition of TAAG Angola Airlines as a shareholder reinforces the national carrier’s long-term commitment to sustainable aviation growth, while SGA, as the manager of Angola’s national airport network, provides essential infrastructure support and local expertise.

Operating as Menzies Aviation Angola, Lda, the company will position Angola as a leading air hub in Africa, offering reliable and efficient services to airlines, passengers and cargo operators, while creating long-term value for the national economy.

“By uniting Menzies’ global expertise with TAAG’s national significance and SGA’s local leadership, Menzies Aviation Angola is well positioned to deliver world-class safety, service and innovation while supporting the economic ambitions of Angola," said Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President – MEAA, Menzies Aviation. "We are proud to deepen our partnership in Angola and contribute to a new era of aviation services across the country.”

Clóvis Rosa, Chairman of TAAG Angola Airlines, added, “TAAG’s entry as a shareholder in Menzies Aviation Angola reflects our strategic vision for the future of aviation in Angola. By combining Menzies’ global operational excellence with TAAG’s deep understanding of the domestic and regional market, we are investing in growth and strengthening Angola’s role as a key aviation gateway in Africa.”

Building on the joint venture formed with SGA in 2023, the agreement advances Menzies’ growth ambitions in Angola by strengthening operational capabilities and supporting the country’s expanding aviation market. It also highlights the shareholders’ commitment to collaborate with the Government of Angola and key industry partners to drive a modern, competitive and sustainable aviation ecosystem.