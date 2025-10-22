Lödige Industries Presents Next Level Automation Solutions at Air Cargo Southeast Asia

As global air cargo volumes continue to rise, automation and digitization have become essential to handling more shipments faster and with greater precision.

Integrating new technologies into ageing infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted operations remains a significant challenge across Southeast Asia’s air cargo terminals. To address this, Lödige Industries, a leading global provider of logistics systems, will present its latest solutions at Air Cargo Southeast Asia in Singapore.

The trade fair will be held from October 29 to 31, 2025. At Booth F20, Lödige Industries will showcase its most recent technological innovations, including advanced retrofitting strategies, automated ULD storage and handling systems, and intelligent cargo terminal management software, including the Cargo Professional Suite and its groundbreaking new module, Cargo Direct. These solutions are designed to significantly increase throughput, efficiency, and operational resilience.

In addition, Nicholas Tripptree, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at Lödige Industries, will participate in the panel discussion “Leveraging Technologies to Streamline Air Cargo Operations”, taking place on October 30 at the Center Stage.

“Retrofitting systems into fully automated facilities without major disruption to ongoing operations requires evolving the existing systems or infrastructure step by step,” says Nicholas Tripptree. “Bringing new and legacy systems together demands experience, a clear roadmap, and long-term vision. That is exactly what Lödige Industries delivers.”

With decades of experience and a strong track record in successful retrofitting projects, Lödige Industries supports operators in modernizing their terminals efficiently and sustainably. “We design systems for long-term success and support our customers in modernizing and digitally scaling their facilities in line with their operational needs,” says Tripptree.

For example, at Saigon Cargo Service Corporation (SCSC), Lödige Industries installed a 20-foot Elevating Transfer Vehicle (ETV) and storage system while maintaining uninterrupted service. In China and Hong Kong, the company successfully integrated advanced systems like the “Lift & Run” and ULD Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) systems into existing terminals.

Customers benefit from a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions for automated ULD storage and handling, as well as streamlined cargo movements. Equally important, Lödige Industries’ Cargo Professional Suite ensures seamless integration and coordination across all systems. The newly introduced Cargo Direct module goes far beyond basic data processing to enable dynamic terminal control. It intelligently manages storage and handling by considering every operational detail, from facility layout and staffing levels to cargo-specific information requirements such as air waybill data, Xray screening, and weighing.

“Our mission is to empower customers to optimize their existing space and resources while increasing productivity. With the right combination of hardware and software, we help cargo terminal operators remain competitive and build scalable foundations for future growth,” says Nicholas Tripptree.