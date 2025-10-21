Swissport Outlines Blueprint for Safe and Reliable Winter Operations

Winter operations pose unique challenges for the aviation industry; snow, ice, and freezing temperatures can disrupt schedules and strain airport operations. At Swissport, we ensure that safety, reliability, and efficiency are never compromised, no matter the conditions.

Philipp Müller, Vice President of Global Operations Ground Handling & Fueling, outlines how Swissport prepares its global network for the challenges of winter operations.

Winter readiness is a year-round priority

“Preparation for winter starts long before the first snowfall. Even during summer, our teams capture lessons learned from previous seasons, update training materials, maintain and repair ground support equipment (GSE), and recruit staff to ensure readiness across our global network.

By taking a proactive, year-round approach, we make sure people, processes, and equipment are ready to deliver safe, reliable service in all conditions.”

The Swissport winter readiness framework

Swissport approaches winter operations through three key pillars: people, processes, and equipment.

People: “Annual recurrent training equips staff with the knowledge and skills needed for winter-specific tasks. We also provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and heated rest areas to support wellbeing during cold shifts. Daily safety briefings keep awareness and vigilance high.”

Processes: “Standard operating procedures are adapted for winter hazards, and business continuity plans are tested. We participate in global industry expert groups, such as SAE International’s Aircraft Ground Deicing Steering Group. In addition, we internally promote awareness campaigns that emphasize safety over on-time performance”

Equipment: “We invest in next-generation de-icing vehicles with telescopic booms and precise spray technology to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. At the same time, our GSE is maintained to the highest standards.”

“Winter doesn’t make operations unsafe. With proper planning and training, we can maintain the same high safety standards year-round.”

Adapting to regional peaks

“Winter travel surges vary around the world. Europe and North America see peaks around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. Asia experiences surges around Lunar New Year, while cooler winters boost tourism to the Middle East. Each peak brings distinct challenges, often compounded by weather.

To manage these fluctuations, we adapt staffing, training, and equipment deployment to ensure consistent service delivery during the busiest periods.

For our stations in the Southern Hemisphere (South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia & New Zealand), the November to February stretch brings the summer peak, reversing the conditions we need to prepare for.”

Innovating for efficiency and sustainability

“We leverage data, technology, and fleet renewal to strengthen winter operations. This includes:

Real-time monitoring of weather conditions enables precise de-icing and anti-icing, reducing the use of glycol and hot water while minimizing vehicle movements.

Next-generation de-icing vehicles that improve safety and environmental performance, reinforcing our sustainability commitments.

Our investments ensure safety and operational reliability while supporting sustainability, a win-win for airlines, passengers, and the planet.”

Agile staffing and collaboration

“Unpredictable weather demands flexibility; maintaining readiness at all times is crucial. We have fixed on-site staff and standby personnel ready to mobilize quickly, particularly when airports declare general de-icing which requires all aircraft to be de-iced before departure.

Close collaboration with airlines, airports, and other stakeholders allows us to coordinate responses effectively, improving safety, efficiency, and reliability of operations. This works even better where Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) is in practical use.”

Leadership and safety culture in action

“During busy or disrupted periods, our leaders support frontline teams by boosting morale and making sure safety always comes first. Programs like iCare underpin our global safety leadership and keep operational excellence consistently high. Delays and cancellations are frustrating, but safety always comes first. Our six safety commitments keep this front and center.”

Looking ahead with confidence

“Planning isn’t optional; without it, success isn’t possible. With decades of experience, continuous investment, and strong partnerships, Swissport is ready for the challenges of winter operations. We remain committed to delivering safe, efficient, and reliable service across our global network.”