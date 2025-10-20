Sheltair and Avfuel Name 2025 Future Takes Flight Scholarship Recipients

Aviation services company Sheltair Aviation and Avfuel Corporation, a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, announce the six recipients of the 2025 Sheltair × Avfuel: Future Takes Flight Scholarship.

Now in its fourth year, the scholarship program provides $30,000 in educational funds, awarding six $5,000 scholarships across three categories - Learning to Fly, Aviation Technicians and Continuing Education - to help recipients advance their education and careers within business aviation.

The 2025 scholarship class includes Trent Hartle of Traverse City, Michigan, and Kamiron Anderson of Salt Lake City for Aviation Technicians; Jalen Dennis of St. Louis and Mary Springer of Pittsburgh for Continuing Education; and Theodore Johnson of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Aidan Hillegass of Oxford, Pennsylvania, for Learning to Fly.

“Each year, this scholarship gives us the privilege to spotlight remarkable people who are building their futures in aviation,” said Lisa Holland, president and CEO of Sheltair Aviation. “Their drive, resilience and commitment to excellence reflect the values that power our industry. We’re honored to invest in their training and can’t wait to see how they elevate business aviation in the years ahead.”

Joel Hirst, senior vice president of sales for Avfuel, said, “Future Takes Flight is one of the most rewarding ways we can give back to our community. This year’s recipients exemplify what’s best about aviation—skill, curiosity and a passion for service. We’re grateful to support their next steps and excited to welcome them further into the Avfuel and Sheltair family of professionals.”

The 2025 applicant pool was incredibly competitive, once again topping 1,100 submissions.

Get to Know the 2025 Scholarship Class Trent Hartle is pursuing his Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) Certification while leveraging hands-on line-service experience to build a long-term maintenance career. Studying at Legacy Aviation Learning Center, Hartle will use the scholarship to focus on his training and fully dedicating himself to his studies.

Kamiron Anderson is an aviation maintenance technology student at Salt Lake Community College working toward his A&P certification. With a decade of technical maintenance experience, he aims to blend leadership with innovation while supporting his family and inspiring others in the trades.

Jalen Dennis is a senior at McCluer South Berkeley High School’s STEAM Academy. After joining the Red Tail Cadet program and gaining 26 hours of flight time last year, Dennis realized his passion for flight and chose to pursue his private pilot license and, later, his airline transport pilot license.

Mary Springer serves in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a full-time federal technician and M-Day avionics mechanic with the 1-230th Aviation Regiment. With her scholarship, Springer will continue to pursue her private pilot license - a lifelong dream.

“The sky is where I feel the most alive,” said Springer. “It teaches me that passion, perseverance and hard work can make dreams take flight.”

Theodore Johnson earned his doctorate in public administration, specializing in public transportation and aviation. He now seeks to add a multi-engine rating to his commercial pilot certificate to further strengthen his technical proficiency and professional versatility within the aviation/aerospace industry.

“This scholarship means many things to me,” said Johnson, “the majority of which are inexplicable, as it symbolizes persistence, community and the responsibility to uplift the next generation of aviation/aerospace professionals who will come after me.”

Aidan Hillegass is an aviation management student at Saint Vincent College while he trains next door at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport (KLBE) to earn his flight certifications. While he currently has his private pilot license and instrument rating, Hillegass is working toward his single engine commercial license. Applications for the next scholarship cycle will open January 1, 2026. A joint team of Avfuel and Sheltair executives will evaluate submissions based on essay responses, demonstrated commitment to aviation, and - with consideration given - financial need. The 2026 scholarship class will be announced at NBAA-BACE 2026.