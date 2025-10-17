Exolum to Develop UK’s First Independent SAF Blending Facility

Exolum has announced plans to invest £4.5 million to establish the UK’s first independent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blending facility at Redcliffe Bay in south-west England. The project marks the first step in the company’s goal to create a nationwide network of SAF blending hubs connected to its existing 2,000-kilometer pipeline system.

The new facility will form part of a broader “SAF Superhighway,” providing producers and importers with access to aviation fuel markets serving approximately 40% of flights departing the UK. By blending SAF into Exolum’s national aviation fuel pipeline network, the project is expected to increase the availability of lower-carbon jet fuel at major airports in southern England and Wales, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Bristol, Exeter and Cardiff.

Construction at Redcliffe Bay will involve upgrading Exolum’s existing aviation fuel infrastructure to handle and blend SAF. Planned improvements include converting current storage tanks, installing new pumps, filtration systems and segregation valves, and adding blending technology to meet technical standards for drop-in aviation fuels.

Unblended SAF will be delivered by ship to Bristol’s Royal Portbury Dock and transported via pipeline to Redcliffe Bay, where it will be stored and blended with conventional jet fuel before entering Exolum’s national distribution system. The facility is expected to begin operations in 2026.

Exolum said the investment will support the decarbonization of up to 64,000 flights from London to New York annually and provide a key route to market for future SAF production plants expected to open later this decade.

Stephen Land, Exolum’s North West Europe Lead, said the Redcliffe Bay project will help make greener flights a reality while strengthening the UK’s role in sustainable aviation.

The announcement comes as the UK’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill—introducing new subsidies to promote SAF production—continues to progress through Parliament. Aviation Minister Keir Mather MP said the government’s ongoing investment in SAF production and mandates to increase SAF use will “drive demand for greener fuels and support jobs in the UK.”

Regional leaders, including North Somerset MP Sadik Al Hassan and Bristol Airport CEO Dave Lees, also welcomed the development, citing its potential to support local jobs and contribute to the aviation sector’s long-term sustainability goals.