Jettainer and IBS Software Partner to Integrate ULD and Cargo Management Systems

Jettainer and IBS Software have entered a long-term strategic partnership aimed at improving how airlines and ground handlers manage unit load devices (ULDs) and cargo operations.

The agreement will connect Jettainer’s ULD management platform, JettWareNG, with IBS Software’s iCargo and iPartner Handling systems through an API interface. The integration is designed to enable faster and more secure data exchange across the air cargo network, with initial capabilities expected to be available by late 2025.

According to the companies, the integration will allow Jettainer’s ULD management tools to operate within IBS Software’s broader cargo ecosystem. This connection is intended to improve planning efficiency, streamline operational workflows, and support data-driven decision-making for airlines and ground service providers.

Among the planned features is the ability to automate ULD positioning and move orders, which are currently executed manually. The companies also plan to enhance process transparency by enabling the sharing of ULD tracking data—such as location and availability—through the ONE Record data standard.

Future development of the partnership will focus on further system integration. Customers that use both Jettainer and IBS Software’s iPartner Handling platforms will eventually be able to access both services under a single system, removing the need to operate multiple platforms.

Jettainer CEO Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt described the collaboration as an important step in the company’s digital strategy, highlighting the goal of improving connectivity and efficiency through data integration. Radhesh Menon, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions at IBS Software, said the partnership will support the development of advanced digital tools to enhance competitiveness for airlines and ground handlers.