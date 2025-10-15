THAI Airways Appoints Unilode Aviation Solutions Its ULD Management Service Provider

THAI Airways, the flag carrier of Thailand, has appointed Unilode Aviation Solutions, the global leader in Unit Load Device (ULD) management, repair, and digital solutions, as its full-service ULD management provider.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in THAI Airways’ transformation journey, reinforcing the airline’s focus on operational excellence, digital innovation, and long-term sustainability across its global network.

Emerging successfully from its business rehabilitation, THAI Airways is now entering a new phase of growth and modernisation. The airline’s five-year strategic plan focuses on operational excellence, fleet renewal, and digital transformation, aiming to nearly double its fleet to approximately 150 aircraft by 2033 and grow its market share across key international markets.

Working together, Unilode will provide comprehensive ULD management, maintenance, repair, and digital tracking services across THAI’s global network. The partnership will enhance fleet utilization, reduce operational complexity, and improve reliability for THAI’s passenger and cargo operations.

The partnership also aligns closely with THAI Airways’ sustainability ambitions. By sharing assets across Unilode’s global network, fewer ULDs are required to support operations, thereby reducing raw material consumption, minimising waste, and lowering carbon emissions. Centralised repair and refurbishment within Unilode’s network further extends asset lifecycles, supporting circular economy principles and more responsible resource use.

Unilode’s market-leading digital platforms and data-driven insights will provide THAI Airways with real-time visibility, improved asset utilisation, and enhanced sustainability reporting across its operations. The partnership is further supported by Unilode’s Operations Control Centre in Bangkok and a global team of over 800 ULD experts, ensuring local responsiveness and customer success at every touchpoint.

Over recent years, Unilode has made significant investments across its global network by strengthening its infrastructure, expanding its MRO footprint, and enhancing its people through advanced training, development, and external education programmes. These initiatives, combined with continuous innovation in digital technology and product development, enable an even broader global network and a larger, more flexible pool of assets that deliver greater efficiency, resilience, and service reliability for all airline partners.

Unilode’s expanding asset base across an increasing number of airports and regions continues to deliver tangible benefits to its entire customer network — offering improved operational agility, faster turnaround times, and greater access to resources and repair capabilities. These investments underline Unilode’s commitment to long-term growth and customer value creation, reinforcing its position as the global leader in sustainable ULD management.

As airlines worldwide continue to prioritise sustainability and efficiency, ULD pooling and full-service management are rapidly becoming the industry standard. THAI Airways’ partnership with Unilode underscores its leadership in embracing innovative, environmentally responsible solutions that combine operational excellence with long-term sustainability.

Ross Marino, Chief Executive Officer, Unilode Aviation Solutions, said: “We are delighted and proud to become THAI Airways’ full ULD management service provider. Our partnership will deliver measurable results, improving efficiency, bringing digital transformation, and supporting Thai Airways’ sustainability ambitions.

This collaboration also reflects how Unilode’s continued investment in our people, infrastructure, and technology is strengthening our position as the trusted partner of choice for airlines globally. Pooling and full-service management are increasingly recognised as the smarter, more sustainable way to manage ULDs across the aviation industry.”

Head of Cargo & Mail Commercial, THAI Airways, added: “Partnering with Unilode is an important step in our transformation strategy. Their expertise, global network, and digital solutions will help us streamline operations, strengthen reliability, and make tangible progress toward our sustainability goals.

“THAI’s transformation is built on strong governance, innovation, and partnerships like this that enable us to deliver enduring value to our passengers, shareholders, and partners.”