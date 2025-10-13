WFS to Launch CIND’s ContourCheck ULD Modeling Software in Amsterdam, London and Paris

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, is introducing CIND’s ContourCheck system at its largest air cargo handling stations in France, the Netherlands and United Kingdom in the latest phase of its global rollout of the digital ULD measurement technology.

The system will be operational at WFS’ operations at Amsterdam Schiphol, London Heathrow, and Paris Charles de Gaulle airports in early 2026. The rollout is part of WFS’ strategy to utilise new automation and digital technologies to transform cargo handling across a combined WFS/SATS global network spanning 225 stations in 27 countries, serving trade routes responsible for more than 50% of global air cargo volume.

WFS became the first air cargo handler to implement CIND’s 3D modelling software in 2024, and the technology is now in daily use at its handling stations in Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Toulouse.

In the fast-paced world of air cargo, where speed cannot interfere with safety and security, the implementation of CIND ContourCheck has delivered significant and measurable results for WFS and its airline partners. A benefit of this solution is enhanced data and transparency. For each flight, airlines receive a comprehensive digital report, complete with pictures, providing digital proof that each unit is fit to fly.

“CIND’s ContourCheck solution is an important step in our journey towards automation and digitalisation. It allows us to digitally measure ULDs, ensuring all ULDs are 100% fit to fly, providing valuable data, and helping us optimise cargo space. None of the ULDs built using ContourCheck have been offloaded for contour issues. This not only builds trust but also allows airlines partnering with WFS to optimise their operations. Our close collaboration with CIND has been key to adapting the system to our needs,” said Jimi Daniel Hansen, Senior Vice President Operational Excellence at WFS.

“WFS sees its partnership with CIND as a powerful example of how a focused technological solution can solve real-world logistical challenges. By replacing a manual, data-poor process with a digital, real-time system, WFS is setting a new standard for efficiency and optimisation in the air cargo industry,” he added.