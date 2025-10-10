Swissport Observes World Mental Health Day by Honoring its Mental Health First Aiders

October 10th marks World Mental Health Day, celebrated each year to raise awareness of key mental health issues and advocacy against social stigma in our society. To honor the day, Swissport is highlighting its understanding that our minds and the challenges we all face should not be limited to one day or one week of the year.

Mental wellbeing is as important as physical health. Supporting colleagues through difficult moments is one of the ways the company is promoting a culture of care and understanding.

Aviation is a fast-paced industry where teamwork and focus are essential. Whether on the ramp, in the terminal or cargo hold, or in the office, Swissport is working to ensure no-one has to face mental health challenges alone.

Earlier this year, Swissport UK & Ireland welcomed a new cohort of 32 trained Mental Health First Aiders (MHFAs) across its network. They are trained to identify and respond to someone experiencing the symptoms of mental health issues or facing emotional distress, offering front-line help and guiding a person towards support.

Here are just a few of the colleagues helping to make a difference across the region.

Georgina

Georgina, a Passenger Service Agent, became a Mental Health First Aider because she wanted to be someone colleagues could turn to during difficult times, believing mental health is as important as physical health and often overlooked.

She values the opportunity at Swissport to provide a “a comfortable and safe place for no judgmental conversations” and contribute to building an open culture where mental health is prioritized alongside safety and customer service.

Georgina emphasizes that having trained mental health first aiders ensures no one feels alone, helping create a workplace culture that values well-being. For her, “everyone has mental health and supporting it should never be seen as a weakness but a strength. If you had a broken arm, you wouldn't ignore it - so why ignore stress, anxiety, or depression."

Ben

Ben, an HR Advisor with a background in psychology, was motivated to become a Mental Health First Aider to apply his academic knowledge in a practical way and better support his colleagues.

He appreciates Swissport’s commitment to mental health in the workplace, contrasting it with previous work experiences lacking such support. “The average person spends roughly one-third of their life at work, and this is hugely impactful for their overall wellbeing,” Ben adds.

He believes that “by having a greater understanding of mental health, we can reduce stigma surrounding it and help prevent issues such as burnout and strain," adding that MHFAs offer an additional layer of personal support beyond existing resources.

Ben encourages taking mental health seriously due to available effective treatments and warns against stigma that prevents people from seeking help. The most rewarding part for him is seeing colleagues leave conversations feeling more confident and resilient.

Greg

Greg, an On-the-Job Coach/Trainer, sought to become a Mental Health First Aider to combat the stigma around mental health, especially in communities where it is often ignored compared to physical injuries.

With over 10 years’ experience as a MHFA across various countries, he values the role’s ability to connect people and foster positive outcomes, adding that “MHFA’s on the ground provide a vital and identifiable link to the awareness process. They are an ambassador for the programme and are critical to its credibility and success."

Greg stresses that mental health awareness is critical in today’s world and essential for organizational welfare, with MHFAs serving as vital ambassadors. He advises people to trust themselves, be kind, and seek trusted support, reminding everyone that human connection and resilience are universal.

For him, the most rewarding aspect is supporting others through their unique journeys while learning from them. Greg adds, “sometimes all that is needed is a listening ear, authentic support and care, empowering others to move through their own journey and process as they need to”.

Matthew

Matthew, a Ramp Supervisor and Acting Airport Team Manager, became a Mental Health First Aider after witnessing how mental health challenges affect lives and recognizing its equal importance to physical health.

At Swissport, he sees the role as key to recognizing signs of mental health issues, providing support, and guiding colleagues to further help, thereby promoting workplace well-being.

Matthew believes early intervention helps create a supportive environment and encourages people not to ignore their mental health any more than they would a physical problem. The most fulfilling part of being a MHFA for him is “Being there for people and building relationships to better understand and support them and learn from there experience to help others moving forward."