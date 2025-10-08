HJS to Host NASCAR Driver Jeremy Clements for In-Person Signing at NBAA-BACE, Las Vegas

HJS, a global leader in OEM aircraft disassembly and certified aftermarket components, is combining the excitement of NASCAR to the aviation industry at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

On Wednesday, October 15, from 12 to 2 PM, NASCAR driver Jeremy Clements will appear

at the HJS Booth #2321 for an exclusive autograph signing and meet-and-greet with attendees.

Jeremy Clements is a veteran of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, competing since 2007 in the No. 51 Chevrolet for his family-owned team, Jeremy Clements Racing. Known for his perseverance and independent spirit, Jeremy has earned multiple top-10 finishes and captured a career-defining win at Daytona. His determination, precision, and underdog mentality make him a respected figure both on and off the track.

Earlier this year, HJS proudly sponsored Clements during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in March 2025, celebrating the shared values of performance and reliability that connect professional motorsports and corporate aviation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jeremy to NBAA and give attendees a unique opportunity to engage with both aviation and motorsports excellence,” said Scott Lawson, President of HJS. “This event is a fun way to connect with professionals who are passionate about aviation—and racing.”

Visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth #2321 on October 15 to meet Jeremy Clements, learn more about HJS’s new Custom Parts Search Portal, and experience firsthand how the company continues to innovate in the corporate aviation aftermarket.