SAF Supply at NBAA-BACE to Highlight Industry’s Net-Zero Emissions Goal

In collaboration with industry partners, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is making sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available at Las Vegas-area airports in conjunction with the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

The initiative underscores SAF’s vital role in advancing the industry’s sustainability goals.

NBAA-BACE will be held from Oct. 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport (HND). Airport-based fuel providers will offer SAF at HND and North Las Vegas Airport (VGT).

Additionally, several OEMs are expected to fly their aircraft to the HND Aircraft Connection using either physical SAF or SAF attributes via book-and-claim. Book-and-claim programs offered by airport FBOs and fuel suppliers make it possible for operators to purchase SAF attributes even when it’s not physically available on-site.

Operators using book-and-claim upload traditional fossil-based fuel at a participating FBO or fuel supplier, but they also receive credit for buying SAF at another airport where SAF is available. The process creates a system that allows operators to offset their use of fossil-based fuel.

SAF, which can reduce aviation’s lifecycle carbon emissions by as much as 80% over traditional fuels, is a key part of business aviation’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“By making SAF available to operators at NBAA-BACE, we’re highlighting the importance of expanding its production, accessibility and adoption,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Sustainable aviation fuel is a key element of our industry’s long-term strategy to reduce emissions.”

The availability of SAF as part of NBAA-BACE reflects the show’s broader sustainability focus – for example:

The convention includes a two-day Business Aviation Sustainability Summit to showcase the most important developments shaping business aviation’s path to net-zero carbon emissions.

NBAA is again offering an Exhibitor Sustainability Pledge aimed at making 2025 NBAA-BACE one of the most sustainable trade shows.

The convention week will also mark the two-year anniversary of the industry’s CLIMBING. FAST. advocacy initiative, which underscores business aviation’s societal benefits with policymakers and opinion leaders, including sustainability leadership.

