Luxaviation Scales Up Efforts Toward Sustainability

Luxembourg-based business aircraft and FBO network operator Luxaviation Group has published its 2024 Sustainability Report, sharing measurable insights into its impact and progress across material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, reinforcing its position as a leader facilitating sustainable business aviation.

The report outlines significant progress in expanding reporting boundaries, enhancing data quality and completeness, electrifying ground handling equipment, and scaling up the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) across its global network. It also highlights multiple initiatives that enable more intuitive decision-making, along with broader investments in innovation and employee development.

As Luxaviation Group celebrated 60 years of operations in 2024, the company underscored its commitment to advancing sustainable business aviation while continuing to deliver

exceptional travel experiences that combine heritage with forward-looking innovation.

In 2024, Luxaviation recorded a 59% increase in SAF uplifts, rising from 65,932 litres in 2023 to 105,144 litres, reflecting ongoing efforts to decarbonize aviation operations.

Meanwhile, ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, achieved 64% progress toward its target of electrifying 65% of Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) by 2027 and reaching full electrification by 2030. ExecuJet France also became the first FBO within the Group to fully electrify its fleet of GHE and provide physical SAF at its Paris Le Bourget facility.

In a further step toward transparency and client engagement, Luxaviation integrated an

industry-first carbon calculator into its App in 2024 – an in-house designed tool allowing clients to track and offset the environmental footprint of their journeys, empowering them to travel with purpose and precision.



Luxaviation Group was recognized with the prestigious Sir Michael Marshall Award for

Sustainability in Aviation, underlining its ongoing pursuit to driving more responsible and

ethical business practices– both on the ground and in the air – while fostering sector-wide

innovation.

With 4,370 hours dedicated to volunteering activities and over €57,000 donated to initiatives aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Luxaviation Group also reaffirmed its social commitments. Internally, €8.4 million was invested into employee training, and women now hold 31.7% of management positions across the organisation, a step forward in promoting equity and leadership diversity.

In 2024, Luxaviation also pursued strategic growth through the acquisition of Sky Valet FBOs, Paragon Aviation, and experiential travel specialist La Fugue. The launch of ExecuJet’s ultra-luxury terminal at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport marked a new standard in premium ground services, combining customer experience, design and sustainability.

Sigma Air Mobility, part of Luxaviation Group, strengthened partnerships with Supernal and VoltAero to develop next-generation infrastructure for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), exploring infrastructure and investment opportunities for low-carbon, regional aviation solutions.

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, said: “Our 60th anniversary in 2024 marked a

significant milestone – a journey defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence. We continue to build on our heritage, staying true to our identity while embracing the transformations needed to unlock the future of aviation. This year’s Sustainability Report demonstrates how we are putting our vision of more sustainable, responsible and client-focused aviation into practice.”

In 2024, the Group conducted its third greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions assessment,

completed its second Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) and developed its inaugural

Group-wide Sustainability Policy. These efforts aim to embed sustainability more deeply

across operations, supply chains and decision-making processes.

Additionally, Luxaviation became a strategic partner in ForeFlight’s collaboration with

Breakthrough Energy, supporting research and implementation of contrail avoidance

strategies.