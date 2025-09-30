Menzies Aviation Champions Biodiversity Through Honeybee Man Partnership

Menzies Aviation has announced a new partnership with The Honeybee Man, sponsoring two honeybee colonies at Fairclough Hall Farm in Weston, UK. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to supporting biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems.

Bees play a crucial role in pollinating crops, trees and wildflowers, all of which are essential for food production and sustaining habitats for wildlife. By sponsoring colonies, Menzies is helping to strengthen honeybee populations and safeguard these natural processes.

As part of the partnership, Menzies has also introduced bee-friendly plants at its London Headquarters to create a welcoming environment for pollinators in the city.

Through partnerships like The Honeybee Man, Menzies is delivering against its All In sustainability goals. It reflects the company’s long-term commitment to sustainability and to supporting projects that deliver meaningful impact across the globe, through improving biodiversity, protecting and restoring landscapes, supporting local communities, and reducing carbon emissions. This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13, Climate Action, one of seven SDG goals that Menzies is progressing.

“We are delighted to partner with The Honeybee Man to support the vital role bees play in our environment," said John Geddes, Chief Governance & Sustainability Officer & Company Secretary, Menzies Aviation. "This initiative not only helps to protect biodiversity but also engages our people in a creative and meaningful way. Didier’s winning design perfectly captures the spirit of this partnership: sunny, positive and full of energy. We look forward to sharing our very own Menzies Aviation honey soon.”

The honey produced by the Menzies colonies is nearly ready to be harvested, and employees and their families were invited to take part in a competition to design the honey jar label. More than 100 entries were received, with three finalists shortlisted by a judging panel:

Raoul Ahounan, Handling Team Leader, Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

Carlos Velarde, General Manager – F9, Orlando International Airport, Florida, USA

Didier Patino, Safety Officer, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain.

The final vote was cast by Menzies’ Executive Management Board, who selected Didier Patino’s bright, optimistic design as the winner.

Didier’s label features golden flowers and honeycombs, paired with the bold tagline “Supporting bee populations.” His design captures the energy and positivity of Menzies’ partnership, while celebrating the bees that make it all possible.