Swissport and #1 Hospitality Management University (EHL) Introduce Customer Training for Employees

As part of its integrated development program, Swissport has partnered with EHL Hospitality Business School to create a new training module focused on people-centered service and resolving customer concerns.

The program launched in September 2025 and will train some 15,000 Swissport employees across key airports worldwide.

Swissport has partnered with EHL Hospitality Business School (École Hôtelière de Lausanne) - ranked first globally among hospitality management universities - to develop Passenger Service & Conflict Resolution, a first of its kind specialized training program designed to redefine airport customer care and support.

The program was officially presented on June 12 at the EHL campus in Lausanne, Switzerland, and is now in full rollout across key Swissport locations worldwide.

At Swissport, more than 98% of employees are already in skilled roles, demonstrating a strong foundation in workforce capability. Building on this, Swissport is accelerating investments in training and technology to equip teams for the complexities of modern airport operations. In the first phase of this new global program, 4,000 employees will be trained - focusing on hub airports and customer-facing roles - with a goal to reach up to 15,000 employees by summer 2026. This initiative underscores Swissport’s strategic commitment to talent development as a key driver of reliable, high-performance ground services and reinforces its goal to deliver exceptional service to airline customers and their passengers worldwide.

“Our people are at the heart of the service we provide to our customers. And this is especially relevant during operational disruptions, where customer interaction makes the difference,” said Philipp Müller, Vice President Global Operations Ground Handling & Fueling at Swissport International AG. “We’re giving our teams the tools to handle challenging situations calmly and effectively. It’s about delivering world-class service in a complex operational environment.”

As digital check-ins, biometric boarding, and self-service kiosks become the norm, passengers now interact with airport staff mainly when things don’t go as planned, during flight delays, baggage issues, weather disruption, among others. These situations can define a traveler’s entire airport experience.

This training prepares Swissport's frontline teams to meet these moments with professionalism, empathy and confidence. Developed by EHL experts and based on real-life feedback from passengers, airline customers, employees, and operational research, the course focuses on emotional intelligence and effective communication tools tailored to real-life airport scenarios.

This initiative is being designed by Swissport in close collaboration with EHL experts, blending hospitality best practices with the operational demands of the aviation environment. It reflects Swissport’s long-term vision for quality, reliability, and consistent service across its global network.

“This cooperation allows us to bring proven hospitality practices to an environment where service moments are few, but critical,” said Damien Kobel, Senior Lecturer & SBP Coach at EHL. “This training enables airport staff to resolve issues and restore confidence when passengers need it most.”

This training program builds on Swissport’s ongoing strategic collaboration with EHL Hospitality Business School. In 2024, Swissport’s hospitality brand, Aspire Executive Lounges - Europe’s largest lounge brand and the second largest worldwide - partnered with EHL to reimagine the future of airport hospitality and food and beverage experiences in lounges, now entering its second phase.

Simultaneously, as part of this broader collaboration, a team of six EHL students completed a Student Business Project (SBP) focused on brand positioning for Swissport Executive Aviation, providing valuable insights that support the ongoing development of this premium service. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Swissport’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, which supports its purpose of translating the hotel guest experience into both the lounge and Executive Aviation guest experience. By placing the guest at the heart of every interaction, Swissport reinforces its position as a global leader in airport service excellence.