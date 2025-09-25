Etihad Cargo Launches SmartTrack Real-Time Shipment Visibility Service

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has officially launched SmartTrack, its premium shipment visibility service that enables customers to monitor their cargo in real time.

Unveiled earlier this year at Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, SmartTrack is now available to customers worldwide through the Etihad Cargo website, making it the first air cargo carrier to bring such advanced smart tracking technology to market.

SmartTrack provides customers with unprecedented shipment visibility, delivering live location updates and condition monitoring across the supply chain. Using cellular, GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity, the solution offers instant alerts on temperature, humidity, shock, tilt and light events, ensuring greater reliability and proactive risk management.

To further support customers, Etihad Cargo has introduced a dedicated 24/7 SmartTrack Control Center, providing live case tracking, severity-based alert prioritization, and actionable workflows for real-time intervention, repair and resolution.

Alongside the control center, Etihad Cargo has launched a new customer dashboard, offering a single, intuitive interface for shipment monitoring. Accessible via secure single sign-on across mobile and web platforms, the dashboard enables users to:

· Track shipments in real time by AWB, origin, destination or product type

· Monitor live sensor data and receive proactive SLA notifications

· Access custody chain insights covering pre- and post-Etihad Cargo handling

· Receive instant alerts on milestone delays, geofence violations and temperature excursions

The launch of SmartTrack was underpinned by extensive technical development in partnership with Tag-N-Trac. This included synchronisation of booking data, sensor event integration and geofence alerting to create a seamless customer experience.



“SmartTrack marks a major step forward in the way we support our customers," said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways. "By integrating simplicity, intelligence and automation, we are providing greater confidence and control over shipments while setting a new benchmark for transparency in the industry. This innovation reflects Etihad Cargo’s broader vision: to harness digital transformation in order to deliver smarter, more resilient, and more customer-centric logistics solutions.”

SmartTrack is the latest milestone in Etihad Cargo’s digital roadmap, which focuses on innovation, operational excellence and exceeding customer expectations. By combining real-time tracking technology, round-the-clock monitoring and customer-first design, Etihad Cargo continues to reinforce its position as a leader in global air freight innovation.