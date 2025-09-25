IAG Cargo Expands Temperature-Controlled Shipping Options with Approval of SkyCell Containers

IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), has expanded its service offering by announcing that it has approved SkyCell's temperature-controlled 1500X series containers for use on its network.

This marks another milestone for IAG Cargo’s Constant Climate cold chain service, providing pharmaceutical customers with enhanced options for highly advanced and sustainable packaging to utilize that ensures the integrity of temperature-sensitive shipments such as vaccines and biologics.

The robust SkyCell 1500X series offers up to 270 hours of independent runtime, which can be further extended when placed in a cold room or reefers truck, ensuring cold chain protection even in the face of extreme weather or unexpected delays.

“IAG Cargo's approval of SkyCell containers was achieved through extensive collaboration and cross-functional teamwork within our organization," said Jordan Kohlbeck, Head of Pharmaceutical at IAG Cargo.

“The pharmaceutical industry demands innovative, sustainable solutions they can rely on, and that’s exactly what we are focused on. The addition of SkyCell enables us to offer customers access to a full suite of approved temperature-controlled packaging solutions that meet the highest of standards.”

The SkyCell 1500X series is not only highly reliable, but also an environmentally sustainable option. With a low volumetric weight, CO2 emissions are reduced by up to 50% with every shipment, and its design focused on reusability and repairability, further minimises environmental impact.

IAG Cargo offers capacity to six continents, facilitating a seamless cargo journey to any part of the world via its four hubs located in London, Madrid, Dublin and Barcelona.