dnata Nets Three-Year Deal with Dubai Basketball as Founding Partner

dnata has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with Dubai Basketball, becoming a Founding Partner of the city’s first professional basketball franchise. The deal represents dnata’s first major sports sponsorship and places the company’s brand at the center of one of the most ambitious sporting projects in the region.

With Dubai Basketball preparing for both the prestigious EuroLeague, and a return to the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League, the partnership highlights dnata’s commitment to elevating the profile of basketball in the UAE and showcasing the nation’s growing role in international competition.

As part of the partnership, dnata’s branding will appear on Dubai Basketball’s official jerseys, across the Coca-Cola Arena home court, and on the team’s digital platforms. The company will also leverage the partnership to showcase its portfolio of brands – including dnata Travel, Arabian Adventures, and marhaba – through game-day experiences and fan activations.

dnata will also serve as the official travel partner of Dubai Basketball, supporting the team’s journey across Europe and ensuring seamless travel as the club competes in elite competitions.

“This is a landmark moment for dnata and a true full-court press into the world of sport," said Steve Allen, CEO of dnata. "Like Dubai Basketball, we believe in a play-to-win mindset – aiming high, competing with the best, and never settling for less. Their rapid rise mirrors our own journey as a Dubai-born company that has grown into a truly global brand, driven by the same discipline and teamwork that turn good into great."

He continued, “Basketball has a universal appeal - it transcends borders, unites communities, and brings everyone, including families, together through a shared passion. We play the same role through our global services, connecting millions across continents and meeting the needs of every journey. As Dubai Basketball prepares to represent the city in Europe’s top leagues, we are proud to stand alongside them, support their growth, and bring our brands closer to fans at home and abroad.”

Dubai Basketball has made rapid progress since its formation in 2023. In its debut season in the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League, the club advanced to the semifinals and finished third overall, a landmark achievement for a first-year team.

The franchise has been confirmed to return to the ABA League and will also compete in the EuroLeague, widely regarded as one of the strongest basketball competitions in the world. Home games will be staged at Coca-Cola Arena, bringing some of Europe’s most storied clubs to the city.

“Dubai Basketball will compete in Europe’s great cities, carrying the pride of Dubai onto the world stage," Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball, Nick Oakley commented. "We are proud to welcome dnata as our official travel partner, a world-class brand that shares our vision and ambition. Together, we will build an extraordinary team for our city and create a sporting experience that unites and inspires our fans.”

As Dubai Basketball further cements its international name through the upcoming leagues, dnata – with operations across six continents – is aligning its global presence with the team’s rapid ascent. The collaboration reflects how both brands are carrying Dubai’s name into arenas worldwide, in sport and in travel and aviation.

The partnership also presents a unique opportunity for dnata to tap into the club’s growing fanbase. During Dubai Basketball’s debut at the ABA League last season, Coca-Cola Arena attracted nearly 80,000 spectators in just 18 home games. With the team now competing in the EuroLeague, the agreement marks the start of a three-year collaboration that will see dnata embedded into Dubai Basketball’s journey across a minimum of 31 home games in a single season, with visibility on and off the court as they take on Europe’s best.