Menzies Aviation Expands Sydney Operations With Third Cargo Facility

Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has officially opened its third cargo warehouse at Sydney International Airport (SYD), Australia. Known as ‘M1’, the state-of-the-art 5,000 square metre facility further strengthens Menzies’ presence in Australia’s largest cargo hub.

This milestone adds to Menzies’ growing global air cargo footprint, which now includes 74 cargo warehouse locations and 85 freighter handling locations, moving 2.4 million tonnes annually.

Strategically located within Sydney Airport’s international freight precinct, M1 offers direct airside access and multiple freighter bays positioned adjacent to the warehouse. Designed to support the growing demand for temperature-sensitive and e-commerce cargo, the refurbished facility delivers significant benefits to Menzies’ airline and freighter partners.

The opening of M1 expands Menzies’ Sydney air cargo operations to three facilities, with a combined footprint of more than 20,000 sqm and handling capacity of up to 250,000 tonnes per annum. The addition of a second airside warehouse complements Menzies’ existing off-airport facility. The expansion enables Menzies to handle a greater share of the Sydney air freight market, which exceeds 600,000 tonnes annually.

The third cargo warehouse comes at a time of strong cargo growth across the region. According to IATA, Asia-Pacific airlines recorded a 9.0% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in June – the highest of all regions – with capacity rising by 7.8% compared to the previous year.

Cathay Cargo and United Cargo have become the first airline partners to commence operations at M1.

Beau Paine, Executive Vice President Cargo, Menzies Aviation, said: “Our continued investment in cargo facilities across the globe reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality cargo services to our airline partners. As Australia’s largest air cargo gateway, Sydney is a critical market for us. Our interconnected cargo terminals are seamlessly supported by Menzies’ trucking network, which also provides efficiencies for the wider freight forwarding community. As we grow our global cargo network, we remain committed to being the cargo provider of choice through operational excellence, reliability, and innovation.”

Kayla Moa, Senior Vice President Cargo Oceania, Menzies Aviation, added: “The launch of M1 marks a major milestone for our Sydney cargo operations. From a single off-airport site 23 years ago to one of the region’s most extensive and complex cargo networks today, our growth is testament to the dedication of our 195-strong Sydney team. We are excited to continue shaping the future of air cargo handling in Australia and to deliver exceptional service to our partners.”