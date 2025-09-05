CSI Leasing Acquires Aeroservicios, Expands GSE Solution

CSI Leasing Inc. (CSI), one of the largest independent equipment leasing companies in the world, recently announced it acquired the majority of the shares of Aeroservicios USA, Inc., a leader in the ground support equipment (GSE) industry for nearly 30 years.

Headquartered in Miami, Aeroservicios specializes in reconditioning and overhauling to new condition, used GSE, along with selling, renting and leasing a variety of new and used GSE and parts from top manufacturers. Equipment types include baggage carts and tractors, loaders, catering trucks, dollies, forklifts, lavatory carts, stairs, tow bars, utility vehicles, and more. Gabriel Serrano, along with his father, founded Aeroservicios USA, Inc. in 1996. He will remain with the company in his current role of CEO.

In addition to handling pre-owned GSE equipment, Aeroservicios will refurbish and remarket CSI’s off-lease GSE. By aligning together, CSI and Aeroservicios will seamlessly provide ground support handlers, commercial and cargo airlines, and other industry specialists with high-quality GSE paired with flexible financing structures.

The company currently operates two full shops and a storage yard in Miami totaling 579,600 sq. ft., along with a 19,000 sq. ft. full shop in Guatemala.

“CSI has been leasing new and used GSE for nearly 10 years. Aeroservicios’ robust refurbishing experience and vast understanding of the GSE market will allow CSI to offer more competitive lease pricing and additional services to its customers,” said Steve Hamilton, chairman and CEO of CSI Leasing. “Under Gabriel’s leadership, Aeroservicios has built an exceptional reputation throughout the industry, and this combination will greatly enhance CSI’s strategy in the GSE market.”

“I’m thrilled for Aeroservicios to join the CSI family and its growing team. CSI’s reputation, along with its global footprint, is unmatched in the leasing industry. Aeroservicios’ GSE experience,

combined with CSI’s leasing and financing expertise will give customers a one-stop GSE solution,” said Gabriel Serrano, founder of Aeroservicios. “Our services align very well and will be an excellent benefit to our new and existing customers.”