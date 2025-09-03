Korean Air Partners With Swissport on Air Cargo at New York JFK

Korean Air is partnering with Swissport to operate its air cargo’s long-standing freight facility, Cargo Building 9, at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The five-year cargo handling contract comes into effect on 1st September 2025 and accords Swissport full management and sublease responsibilities for the terminal. Well established at JFK since 1969, Swissport plans a significant investment in eco-tech infrastructure and digital innovation to ensure maximum operational excellence.



Swissport will now operate, sublease, and extensively modernize Korean Air Cargo’s 232,500 square-foot freight facility inclusive of offices. Investments in automation and infrastructure upgrades including an ETV system overhaul and new temperature-controlled storage for specialized cargo, will see the site’s annual throughput capacity increase from 200,000 to 295,500 tons. Dedicated Korean Air Cargo operations will begin with a team of around 80 staff, eventually growing to 390+ employees once Cargo Building 9 reaches full capacity.



Swissport’s advanced logistic process will bring world-class service to Korean Air Cargo’s customers. “We are delighted to partner with Korean Air Cargo on this historic contract, marking our first large-scale collaboration at a single location. We are aligned in our mission to provide operational excellence to Korean Air Cargo’s customers. Swissport is strongly committed to raising and further fine-tuning the standard of cargo handling at New York JFK airport and is therefore investing significantly in establishing high-tech quality automation, transparent systems and enhanced safety measures, while also pursuing IATA CEIV and GDP certifications. It is this perfect blend of automation and our professional team’s track-record expertise that ensures efficient, high-quality operations and the best customer service,” said Nelson Camacho, CEO of Swissport North America and Canada.



“Swissport has demonstrated that it shares our values of professionalism, excellence and sustainability, and our vision for the future of our JFK hub,” Jaedong Eum, Executive Vice President and Head of the Cargo Business Division at Korean Air, stated. “Air Cargo ground quality comes along with operational excellence beyond efficiency. And continuous investment in state-of-the-art equipment and training is crucial for successful and sustainable operations. Together with Swissport, we will establish a blueprint at JFK for a highly successful Cargo Path Forward over the coming years.”

Sustainability plays a large part in Swissport’s modernization plans. We are significantly investing in new electric GSE and working closely with the Port Authority to ensure Korean Air’s Cargo Building 9 is equipped with a strong and reliable charging infrastructure. Swissport will be the first handler at JFK to operate an all-electric fleet for all freighter operations from warehouse to ramp. Korean Air Cargo customers will also benefit from Bionatur biodegradable products which Swissport is introducing across the NOAM region, to significantly reduce plastic waste in day-to-day cargo operations, including packaging and handling.

“Our operational strategy mirrors Korean Air Cargo’s core values and is grounded in three key pillars: Safety, Consistent Service Quality, and Full Transparency,” Ajay Barolia, Executive Vice President Cargo Swissport North America, explained. “To support these objectives, we are introducing a range of forward-thinking initiatives such as sustainable, energy-efficient Ground Support Equipment (GSE), advanced automation and autonomous technologies and high-density VNA racking systems that maximize storage space and improve operational speed These investments will future-proof Cargo Building 9 and ensure it is ready to meet both current demand and future growth reinforcing Swissport’s commitment to safe, reliable, and modern cargo handling.”