Ground Support Worldwide July/August 2025 Issue is Here

The July/August 2025 issue of Ground Support Worldwide features a profile of up-and-coming Philadelphia-based cabin cleaning firm, Departures Aviation.
Aug. 19, 2025
Endeavor
68a4bcd53644fbd33b25e3a8 2508gsm Cover 1

The July/August 2025 issue of Ground Support Worldwide is here, featuring a profile of up-and-coming Philadelphia-based cabin cleaning firm, Departures Aviation.

In addition, the issue contains a deep dive into business aviation handling, a regional report on Africa, plus a spotlight interview with Anna-Maria Kirchner, head of global sales at Finnair Cargo and a look at Avfuel's new fuel truck.

The see the full issue, click here

Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

AI Tools Take Aim at Airport On-Time Performance Challenges
Oshkosh AeroTech Debuts B80 Electric Tractor at GSE Expo Europe
Register for GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored
Elevate Your Brand at GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored