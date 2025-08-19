Swissport's Science-Based Climate Targets Validated by SBTi

Swissport is actively investing in sustainable practices, including the electrification of its ground support equipment.
Aug. 19, 2025
Swissport
Swissport International announces its near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), underscoring the company's commitment to climate action.

Swissport's validated targets include:

  • A 51% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2032 from a 2023 baseline.
  • A 51% absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions related to fuel and energy use by 2032.
  • A 30% absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods, services, and upstream transport by 2032.
  • A 90% absolute reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2050.

These ambitious targets align with the latest climate science, which emphasizes the need to halve global emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero before 2050.

Swissport is actively investing in sustainable practices, including the electrification of its ground support equipment. Currently, 25% of its motorized fleet is electric, with plans to reach 55% by the end of 2032. Swissport also has a robust environmental management system in place, implemented globally and certified to the ISO 14001 standard.

