Vienna Airport Handles 9% More Freight in the First Half of 2025

Successful cargo results at Vienna Airport: In the first six months of this year, the airport increased the tonnage handled by 12,822 tons to 154,001 tons. That's nine percent more than in the same period last year.

"With an increase of 9 percent, air freight at Vienna Airport grew significantly in the first half of 2025. We recorded strong growth in April (+13 percent) and May (+15 percent) in particular, mainly driven by the e-commerce sector and the launch of new long-haul connections from Vienna. Vienna Airport is particularly well established as a freight hub between Asia and Southeast Europe," says Julian Jäger, joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

"Vienna Airport sees further growth potential in e-commerce, especially in the area of pure cargo connections. We are well equipped for this growth: the handling equipment is in place, freighter positions have been completed and are located in the immediate vicinity of the cargo warehouse. In addition, we have highly trained and experienced personnel in ramp and cargo handling. We expect a further increase regarding imports to Europe in the second half of 2025," adds Michael Zach, Senior Vice President Ground Handling & Cargo Operations at Flughafen Wien AG.

From January to June 2025, belly cargo rose by 9,476 tons to 67,070 tons – 16 percent more than in the same period last year. This trend, which had already become apparent in the first three months of the year, continued in the second quarter and once again more than offset the slight decline in pure air freight tonnage. In May, Vienna Airport even increased its belly cargo by 25 percent to 12,413 tons compared to the same month last year.

The tonnage handled at the Pharma Handling Center in the first half of the year also increased – by 12.0 percent to a total of 2,040 tons. Vienna Airport is one of the few airports in Central and Eastern Europe to offer a specialized Pharma Handling Center. This ensures professional transport with an unbroken cold chain.

From January to the end of June this year, 81,162 tons were imported via Vienna Airport, representing an increase of four percent. Export figures rose by as much as 15 percent to 72,839 tons.