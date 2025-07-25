Lufthansa, Fraport, and zeroG Introduce AI-Based Camera 'Seer' at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa and Fraport AG have signed an agreement to further optimize aircraft handling at Frankfurt Airport. Together with Lufthansa subsidiary zeroG, the partners are introducing the innovative AI-based camera solution “seer”.

The goal is to use real-time data to make the turnaround process– i.e., the procedures involved in aircraft handling – more transparent, punctual, and efficient.

Every step of the handling process, from docking the passenger boarding bridge to loading baggage and refueling at the respective aircraft positions, is recorded by a camera. The AI system then automatically timestamps the respective process steps. This increases the quantity and quality of the available information, which is bundled in a central data base (“single source of truth”).

Gradual installation at all aircraft positions

The AI-supported turnaround process is the result of an intensive development and pilot phase that began in 2023. From February to May 2024, Lufthansa and Fraport tested the system at selected aircraft parking positions at Frankfurt Airport. Currently, “seer” is being used at five aircraft parking positions. The number of positions is expected to rise to 20 by the end of the third quarter this year. This will be followed by a gradual, comprehensive rollout at Frankfurt Airport.

“Transparent ground processes enable us to further improve our punctuality and service quality. This benefits our guests in particular”, says Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines. “That is why we are working intensively on modernizing our operational processes with innovative technologies such as the AI-based ‘seer’ solution. When all partners at Frankfurt Airport use their handling data and exchange it among each other, we can become more efficient and even more punctual together.”

Lufthansa is contributing its extensive operational experience to the project and combining it with Fraport’s airport expertise. zeroG brings together the requirements of the airline and the airport, develops the entire underlying AI and computer vision intelligence behind “seer” as the technological core, and thus ensures seamless integration into existing processes. All airlines and system partners at the location will benefit from “seer”.

“At Fraport, we are driving forward a wide range of AI solutions to optimize processes at our airports, reduce the workload of our employees, and increase the satisfaction of our passengers and customers“, says Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport AG. “The AI-supported turnaround is a perfect example of this. The increased transparency of the data gives our employees and partners a more accurate picture of the individual steps involved in aircraft handling, enabling them to adapt the subsequent work steps accordingly. This not only has a positive effect on the respective handling process, but also on the entire airport operation.“

“Aircraft don’t earn money by being on the ground – yet this is where the most complex processes take place under intense time pressure. This is exactly where our solution helps: with the support of camera-based AI models, we make processes visible, analyzable, and controllable – in real time,” explains Manuel van Esch, Managing Director of zeroG. “This not only brings greater transparency for airlines and airport operators but also improves punctuality and resource utilization.”

The close cooperation between Lufthansa, zeroG, and Fraport is an example of successful partnership in aviation. Together, innovations are being developed and implemented that not only strengthen Frankfurt and its airport but also set international standards.