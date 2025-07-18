Lufthansa Cargo is the First Airline to Join the Silicon Saxony High-Tech Network

Since the beginning of July 2025, Lufthansa Cargo has been the first airline to become a member of the high-tech network Silicon Saxony – the largest association of companies in the microelectronics, semiconductor, and IT industries in Europe.

Based in Dresden, Germany, it brings together over 600 players, ranging from international technology groups and innovative start-ups to research institutes. The regional focus is on the Dresden area, the most important location for semiconductor manufacturing in Europe.

For Lufthansa Cargo, membership is a strategic step toward contributing its expertise as one of the world's leading cargo airlines and deepening its cooperation with key players in the semiconductor industry. As an important part of global supply chains, Lufthansa Cargo helps to ensure the reliable, sustainable, and safe flow of goods worldwide – especially for time-critical and sensitive high-tech goods. Active participation in working groups, industry events, and specialist forums helps to gain an even better understanding of industry requirements and to further develop specialized air freight solutions in a targeted manner.

“The semiconductor industry is characterized by highly sensitive, time-critical supply chains. Our customers expect reliable, flexible logistics solutions – and this is precisely where we want to continuously develop through active exchange,” says Carolin Gerstenmaier, Head of Industry Development at Lufthansa Cargo. “With our expertise in international air freight, we want to help make logistics processes along the value chain even more resilient and efficient. In doing so, we are supporting our mission: Enabling Global Business.”

"We are delighted to welcome Lufthansa Cargo, one of the world's leading companies in the air freight sector, as a new member of the Silicon Saxony high-tech network. This partnership will enable us to strengthen our focus on transport and logistics. Reliable and efficient logistics are a decisive competitive factor for the globally interconnected semiconductor industry. The exchange with Lufthansa Cargo opens up new perspectives on intelligent supply chains and resilient infrastructures. Together, we want to work on further improving Saxony's international position as a technology location and further improving the conditions for research, development, and production," says Frank Bösenberg, Managing Director of Silicon Saxony.

With this move, Lufthansa Cargo is further expanding its commitment to the semiconductor industry. The air cargo airline already differentiates its transport services according to specific requirements – from highly sensitive wafers and temperature-controlled microchips to valuable production equipment weighing several tons. Membership in the network will help Lufthansa Cargo tailor its air freight solutions even more precisely to the needs of the industry.