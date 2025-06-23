Luxaviation and Haffner Energy Join Forces to Accelerate SAF Production and Promotion

Luxaviation Group, a leading global operator in the business aviation sector, is exploring an active role in the new entity, both companies announced.

Luxaviation potential involvement could take the form of cash funding to finance initial development activities, support in the strategic definition and global visibility as well as offtake agreements in relevant SAF Zero projects such as Paris-Vatry SAF.

SAF Zero is dedicated to fast-tracking the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by

establishing an investment and project development platform that brings key stakeholders

together. Combining Haffner Energy’s proprietary technology and Luxaviation’s experience

and strategic positioning in the aviation sector, SAF Zero is to finance and develop industrial SAF production projects. Operating under an exclusive license, SAF Zero will supply Haffner Energy’s technology to third parties under license agreements, designing, delivering and potentially operating key equipment based on this technology.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Luxaviation, a committed partner working alongside us to position SAF Zero as a cornerstone of Europe’s clean aviation strategy ,” said Philippe Haffner, co-founder and CEO of Haffner Energy.

France-based Haffner Energy relies on its 30+ year experience to design, manufacture, supply, license, and operate proprietary disruptive clean fuels solutions, including critical technology for pathway-agnostic SAF production, using all types of residual biomass and municipal waste.

The company has already announced the development of a number of SAF projects, notably Paris-Vatry SAF in France, where full scale production is expected to be reached by 2030 when the next stage of the European SAF mandate kicks in.

As a founding partner of SAF Zero, Haffner Energy will provide engineering support and supply of critical equipment as needed for the projects developed by SAF Zero.

“At Luxaviation, we believe that the future of aviation must be sustainable, and that requires bold partnerships and innovative solutions. Our collaboration with Haffner Energy and our

interest in SAF Zero reflect our commitment to accelerating the adoption of sustainable

aviation fuel and driving meaningful change across the industry. By combining our operational expertise with Haffner Energy’s cutting-edge technology, we are taking a decisive step toward a cleaner, more responsible future for aviation,” said Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group.