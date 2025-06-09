Swissport Increases Cargo Capacity in Basel

Swissport has reinforced its logistics operations at EuroAirport Basel–Mulhouse–Freiburg with the addition of 800 square meters of new freight space. The expanded facility responds to rising import volumes and boosts the speed and efficiency of its cargo handling services.



To accommodate growing demand from existing carrier networks, Swissport has expanded its logistics infrastructure at EuroAirport Basel with an additional 800 m² of freight space — enabling optimized capacity and route planning for airlines already serving the airport, while also a supporting CO₂ reduction goals.



In 2024, the company handled over 47,000 tons of cargo at the site, underlining EuroAirport’s strategic role as a gateway for international goods – particularly pharmaceuticals. To support this growth by focusing on more efficient use of existing flights, Swissport has increased capacity and, in coordination with both French and Swiss customs, implemented streamlined processes tailored to the airport’s unique bi-national structure. These measures enable faster last-mile distribution and ensure smooth, efficient cargo handling.



"Located in the heart of Europe, at the crossroads of three countries, EuroAirport is a key logistics hub for global imports into Europe and pharmaceutical exports from Switzerland," says Andreas Behnke, Head of Cargo Switzerland, Italy & France and Station Manager of Swissport Basel. "As an expert in air freight, we continuously adapt our logistics capacities to meet demand with excellence and efficiency, while upholding the highest safety and security standards."



Swissport is also well-positioned to meet increasing demand for temperature-controlled cargo handling. At EuroAirport, 64% of its cargo activity involves the export of temperature-sensitive goods, primarily from Switzerland’s pharmaceutical industry. The IATA CEIV Pharma-certified Swissport Pharma center in Basel underscores the company’s commitment to excellence in pharmaceutical logistics. With its dedicated “cool+connect” infrastructure, the center safeguards shipments in the +2 to +8 °C range end to end, while also reducing truck movements, cutting handling times by up to 70%, and significantly lowering CO₂ emissions.



Swissport’s achievements in Basel reflect a broader global success. In 2024, the company handled a record-breaking five million tons of air cargo across its 117 air cargo centers worldwide. Strategic investments in infrastructure and technology contributed significantly to this achievement, including the refurbishment of a cargo warehouse in Johannesburg, South Africa, the opening of a third air cargo center in Liège, Belgium, to meet rising e-commerce demand, and enhancements to the “Flower Corridor” facilities in Amsterdam and Liège.