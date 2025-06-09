Airbus, Volaris Support Sustainable Aviation Fuel Feasibility Study for Mexico

Airbus and Volaris announced at the 2025 ICAO Aviation Climate Week a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a partnership to contribute to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Voluntary Environment Fund.

This joint project aims to support the development and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Mexico with a study on possible SAF production conducted by ICAO through the Assistance, Capacity Building and Training for SAF (ACT-SAF) Program, in coordination with the Mexican Technical Working Groups for SAF Roadmap development co-led by the Federal Civil Aviation (AFAC) and Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA).

ICAO’s ACT-SAF program assists States in developing their SAF potential implementation,

including an overview of policy and regulatory frameworks, assessment of feedstocks and

pathways for SAF production, and implementation support and financing. With Volaris’

support, this is the first time an airline in the Americas has actively contributed through

investment to this Voluntary Environment Fund.

This partnership reinforces the industry's collaboration and engagement towards achieving ICAO's long term aspirational goal of reaching net zero emission for the sector by 2050.

Airbus and ICAO recently announced feasibility studies for Argentina, Panama and Perú. This fourth feasibility study announcement reaffirms the Company's commitment to lead the decarbonization of the aviation sector.

SAF has been identified as one of the enablers of greenhouse gas emissions reductions. It

can reduce CO2 emissions by up-to 80% throughout its life cycle compared to conventional jet fuel. Airbus supports the large-scale development of SAF and collaborates with airlines, airports, SAF producers, research institutes and civil aviation authorities around the world to advance the SAF ecosystem, addressing the policy and regulatory environment as well as supply and demand drivers.