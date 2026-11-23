dnata has appointed Nicholas McLaren as managing director of its Singapore operations, overseeing ground handling and cargo services at Singapore Changi Airport.

McLaren brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in aviation, logistics and distribution across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. He previously served as finance director of dnata Singapore and most recently held the position of interim managing director.

In his new role, McLaren will focus on operational efficiency, customer service and innovation across the company's Singapore business.

The appointment comes as dnata continues to expand its ground handling and cargo operations at Changi Airport. Earlier this year, the company secured a multiyear agreement with Silk Way Group to provide cargo and freighter handling services for twice-weekly flights, representing more than 15,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

dnata currently supports more than 30 airline customers at Changi Airport, handling approximately 22,000 flights and 250,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Its Singapore operations employ more than 1,500 people.

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO of Airport Operations at dnata, said McLaren's experience and knowledge of the company's operations position him to lead its continued growth in Singapore.