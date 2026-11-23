Lufthansa Cargo has signed an agreement to acquire Fiege Air Cargo Logistics (FACL), bringing cargo handling operations at its Frankfurt hub under direct company management.

The agreement, signed Nov. 20 with Fiege Logistik Stiftung & Co. KG, is subject to antitrust and regulatory approvals. The acquisition is intended to streamline operations, improve efficiency and accelerate the introduction of warehouse automation technologies.

Fiege has managed part of Lufthansa Cargo's physical cargo handling operations at Frankfurt since 2020. Under the new arrangement, the companies will maintain a long-term partnership, with Fiege continuing to provide recruitment, training and specialized personnel to support cargo handling activities.

Frank Bauer, chief operations officer at Lufthansa Cargo, said taking direct responsibility for handling operations will allow the company to introduce new technologies and automate its warehouse more quickly.

The transition will take place in stages following regulatory approval, with existing employment conditions remaining unchanged during the process.

The planned acquisition follows Lufthansa Cargo's recent purchase of LUG aircargo handling and is part of a broader growth strategy that includes a 600 million euro modernization of the Lufthansa Cargo Center in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa Cargo aims to return to the world's top three air cargo providers by 2030 through investments in capacity, efficiency and automation.